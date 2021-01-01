SYLVANIA Wifi Smart Light Bulb, LED 60W Equivalent, Full Color Dimmable A19, Works with Alexa and Google Home, 3 Pack

Voice & Remote Control – Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, manage your home lighting easily with your voice. If away, control your home lighting directly on the free SYLVANIA SMART+ App -- no hub required.Multicolor & Brightness Setting – Select from 16 million dimmable colors to customize any space for any mood. Create comfortable, productive indoor spaces during daylight hours with tunable white. With SMART+ WiFi technology, you control your space hands-free to create vibrant spaces.Connect the Household – Take your home experience to the next level by creating groups which pair to light multiple spaces – no additional hardware required. By using your hands-free SMART+ bulbs, you are able to connect multiple lights for a singular or dynamic color experience for every mood or occasion.