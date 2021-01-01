Consciot WiFi Smart Bulb, No Hub Required, 9W Dimmable 800LM LED lights, 2700K 60W Equivalent, Compatible with Alexa, A19 E26 Lamp, Soft White

1. Dimmable on the App- 9W, 800lm. No need to find your dimmer. With your phone at hand, free to adjust the brightness to the level you want. Or ask Alexa to dim the light for you. 2. Remote control from anywhere- No hub required. Easy to control the smart light at anytime from anywhere on your mobile phone or tablets. Support 2. 4 GHz Wi-Fi only. 3 patible with other devices-You’re able to voice control the light with Alexa, free your hands to do more important tasks. It is compatible with other Consciot smart devices. 4. Schedule your lighting routine- Set timer for your lights to let it shine or off automatically on your routine. Wake up by your lights, or enter into brightness when back from work. 5. Create different scenes- You can save the settings of one or more bulbs into customized scenes, according to your different needs, like “movie watching”, “reading”, “dinner time”, “good night” etc. 6. Cost-effective and durable: Equivalent to 60w incandescent. Save up to 85% on electricity bill. It can be used for over 20 years(based on 3h daily use)., Manufacturer: Linkind Technology Co