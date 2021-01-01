From latitude run
Wide Suede Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise With Ottoman
Advertisement
This sleeper sofa & chaise brings clean-lined, contemporary style to your living room. It's built with a solid and manufactured wood frame and features square arms and storage ottoman for a mid-century-inspired silhouette. The suede fabric upholstery is filled with foam, and has a spring seat construction for just the right amount of give that bounces back. Plus, the ottoman cover can lift up to reveal a storage spot for blankets and throw pillows. Fabric: Brown Microfiber/Microsuede