Home Basics 25 oz. Wide Mouth Clear Mason Canning Jar
A food preservation staple, the 25 oz mason canning jar is perfect for safely storing broths, soups, sauces, smoothies, jam and jelly. The clear glass walls give you a quick 360 degree view of the contents within the jar without having to removing the lid. Aside from canning and preserving, there are many other creative uses to this versatile jar. Unique décor, or holiday and wedding favors are one of the many ways you can put this mason canning jar to work. Turn this classic jar into a magical snow globe filled with your favorite holiday figures. Remove the lid and toss in your favorite flowers for the perfect vase to hold seasonal florals. To clean the unit simply hand wash with warm water and use gentle soap. Dry thoroughly with a soft towel. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Color and finish may also differ from the images shown due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories are not included.