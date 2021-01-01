From setemi
Setemi Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer
Whether you're a seasoned juicer, or want to discover all the benefits of juicing, this 700 W stainless steel juicer is the kitchen tool you need to make juicing fast and easy. The wide mouth design allows you to juice most whole fruits and vegetables with ease. This juicer extractor has two speeds for hard and soft ingredients. The extra-large pulp bin allows for much longer continuous juicing. The 2-speed mode is designed to extract the most juice from soft and hard fruits vegetables according to your requirements. It is the best choice for body detoxification, weight loss, alternative for diets lacking fruits and vegetables. If you are looking for a juice extractor, don't hesitate to buy it!