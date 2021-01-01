From nydj
Wide Leg Pedal Pusher Jeans - Leon Melon - 8 - Also in: 6, 14
Laid back and on trend, the Wide Leg Pedal Pusher Jeans with Utility Details by NYDJ have a breezy cropped fit designed to hit just below the knee. A wider leg not only gives this shorter style a fashion-forward look but also makes it ultra comfortable. Oversized front pockets and a clean deep hem add playful utilitarian personality. To keep the fit smooth and flattering, our Lift Tuck® Technology inside the jeans uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design. Features five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.