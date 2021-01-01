It's Exciting Lighting Wicker Tan Shade and Brown Indoor Battery Operated LED Sconce with Flameless Candle Flicker Mode

This It's Exciting Lighting Sconce is the perfect solution for those areas that do not have an electrical outlet. This unique fluted design with interlocking wicker twine instantly adds warm ambiance and a practical lighting solution to any setting. This wall light quickly and easily enhances the atmosphere and character of your home, office or apartment, allowing you to redecorate or brighten any room. Battery-operated, lightweight and mobile, it is the perfect lighting solution to fit any budget.