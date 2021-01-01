GYMAX LLC Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Lawn Rattan Single Chair Glider with Red Cushion

This comfortable rocking chair is designed in contemporary style and constructed of high-quality PE rattan with sturdy metal that are ensured to last. and with these premium materials, the hold bearing capacity is satisfying which can up to 360 lbs., Thanks to the soft cushion and capacious seating space, it is very comfortable to sit. with 2-pieces of pads at the bottom of rocking chair, it is realiable in quality and can prevent sliding. Designed in rustic style, it is perfect to place the rocking chair in outdoor or indoor space such as living room, patio, backyard and garden. Fit in any place you like.