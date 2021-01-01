From dirty scary type

Why Yes Actually I Can Drive A Stick Tote Bag

Description

funny witch, witch, witch stick, broomstick, funny broomstick, witch costume, funny cheap witch costume, lazy witch costume, Halloween, Halloween witch, witch drive a stick Dirty Type has fun designs for Halloween and beyond. Our 100% original designs inspire interior decorators and cheap Halloween costume ideas alike. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

