From dirty scary type
Why Yes Actually I Can Drive A Stick Tote Bag
Advertisement
funny witch, witch, witch stick, broomstick, funny broomstick, witch costume, funny cheap witch costume, lazy witch costume, Halloween, Halloween witch, witch drive a stick Dirty Type has fun designs for Halloween and beyond. Our 100% original designs inspire interior decorators and cheap Halloween costume ideas alike. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.