Redbarn Whole Deer Antler Dog Chew, X-Large
Redbarn Whole Elk Antler Dog Chew is just what your furry friend’s natural instincts have been craving. Sourced from a naturally shed elk antler, this chew offers a sustainable alternative to rawhides and bones because your canine companion cares about the environment too! Because this elk antler is a single chemical-free ingredient, it won’t smell or stain furniture with messy residue! The chew features exposed marrow that’s rich in calcium, zinc and iron as well as a durable design that can outlast even big chewers. With every nibble and gnaw the unique shape works to scrape away tartar to improve your canine companion’s dental health.