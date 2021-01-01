Whoever brakes later, drive longer fast mountain bike bike MTB T-Shirt

Those who brake later, drive faster longer. Fun design for bikers, bicycles, downhill cycling. As a mountain biker explore nature. For outdoor fans who spend their leisure time on the MTB. Gift idea for cyclists and cycling. A gift for Father's Day, Christmas or Birthday. On the go by bike, mountain biking or an evening expensive on a bike tour or bike tour. Enjoy the journey through the forest, mountains, the freedom in summer. Fun saying for hobby cyclists. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem