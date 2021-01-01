From bigfoot forest co.
Who you lookin at? Bigfoot Humor Tote Bag
If you like bigfoot books or movies, this bigfoot design can add to your collection! This Funny "Who You Lookin At?" sasquatch design will perhaps give someone a laugh! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.