Who Wants Wine Wine Lover Gift Who Wants Funny Lover Oenophile Wine Drinker Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

A wine drinker gift design perfect for wine enthusiasts! A matching gift for a girlfriends' wine party, vineyard vacation tour or wine tasting event. A unique wine theme item for any wine lover. This funny wine lover design features a corkscrew raising its "hand" -- who wants wine? That's a silly question! If you are devoted to wine and are a wine aficionado or connoisseur this funny wine design will be like a fine vintage. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only