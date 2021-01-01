From quoizel
Quoizel WHN841 Woodhaven 8 Light 40-3/4" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Distressed Weathered Oak Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quoizel WHN841 Woodhaven 8 Light 40-3/4" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier A farmhouse-inspired design and faux wood finish gives the Woodhaven a rustic style all its own. The subtly bowed crossbuck cage in distressed weathered oak artfully showcases the curvature of the matte black center stem, sockets and hardware.FeaturesConstructed from steel(8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required96" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for damp locations10 year electrical components limited warranty / 3 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-1/2"Maximum Height: 73"Width: 40-3/4"Depth: 17-1/2"Product Weight: 26 lbsChain Length: 96"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 20"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Distressed Weathered Oak