From mercer41
Whittlesey 33" Table Lamp
Advertisement
Brighten up any room to create a warming atmosphere for you and your guests with this chic table lamp. Make a statement with this unique lamp on mantle, console table or in any living space. Step up your interior design with this striking table lamp that is perfect to display on top of any accent table in your glam-inspired lobby, living room, reading nook, kitchen, or bedroom. Cord length is 65 inches. Suitable for indoor use only. Item features a minimalist rectangular shade with 16”L x 10”H measurements. Comes with an on/off switch. Glam setting. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item ships in one carton.