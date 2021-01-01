From zipcode design
Whitney TV Stand for TVs up to 48"
A TV stand, a coffee table, you name it. Whatever you want to call it, this piece brings added organization to any space at a budget-friendly price. Each shelf is crafted from manufactured wood and finished in neutral tones for a clean, contemporary look. Simple and space-efficient, this table is a perfect pick for apartments, dorms, and like-sized dwellings. With four spacious shelves to fit your cable boxes, gaming consoles, and entertainment essentials, what’s not to love? Color: Blackwood