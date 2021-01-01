PAIGE Whitney Shearling Lined Boot in Black. - size 7 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) PAIGE Whitney Shearling Lined Boot in Black. - size 7 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Textured leather and real dyed sheep fur upper with manmade sole. Fur Origin: Australia. Made in China. Side zipper closure. Shearling cuff. Side pull-tab with fringe detail. Approx 100mm/ 4 inch heelApprox 10mm/ 0.5 inch platformApprox 205mm/ 8 inch shaft. PAIG-WZ47. SH926001-BLK. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paige combines Southern California casual with pure sophistication. As a top fit model for denims heavy hitters Paige acquired cunning knowledge of fashion and an acute attention to detail. Paige launched her name-sake line to offer cutting edge design and trend setting styles.