Step out onto this plush, Whitney Ombre reversible bath rug featuring an ombre racetrack design. The gradient tones in this 2 piece bath rug set will add a subtle pop of color to your bathroom style. In Hi Rise Grey, these bath rugs are exactly what you need to add a soothing touch of color to your bathroom. The soft cotton of these grey bath rugs cushions your feet for pure comfort, while its water-absorbent construction and reversible design ensures lasting quality. The set is reversible and is machine tufted from 100% cotton. The ombre effect of this grey bath rug set fades from light grey to dark grey. These reversible bath rugs reduce the need for frequent washing. Our Whitney collection of reversible rugs comes in a variety of complementary colors. Give your bath decor the upgrade it needs with this two piece bath rug set in grey. Set includes one-21\"x 34\" bath rug and one-17\"x 24\" bath rug. Chesapeake Merchandising Whitney Reversible 34-in x 21-in Hi Rise Grey Cotton Bath Rug in Gray | 18651