Advertisement
Yummie Whitney Racer Bra in Grey. - size M/L (also in L/XL) Yummie Whitney Racer Bra in Grey. - size M/L (also in L/XL) Self: 63% nylon 32% poly 5% spandexBand: 59% nylon 30% poly 11% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Adjustable shoulder straps. Ribbed hem. Compression fit fabric. YUMM-WI219. YD5-053. Yummie Tummie designer Heather Thomson is on a mission to make you forget everything you know about shapewear. From intimates to ready-to-wear and denim, every one of Heathers pieces incorporates state-of-the-art innovation. It hugs, it lifts, it smoothes, and it stays comfortable. Double-weave fabrics work their magic around the clock, taking you from work to workout and daytime to date time. Heather set out with the idea that clothes should feel good, look good and make you love what you see in the mirror. For women everywhere, Yummie by Heather Thomson is a revelation.