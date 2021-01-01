From coaster company
Whitman 4-drawer Writing Desk Weathered Grey
Advertisement
This contemporary writing desk is as functional as it is fashionable. The desk features open storage compartments beneath the desktop and four drawers with full extension glides. It's constructed with long-lasting steel, MDF, particle board, and engineered veneer with a chromed steel frame. The desk top is roomy enough for all writing and research needs, like a dictionary and thesaurus, laptop or PC monitor, and illuminating lamp. It's the perfect inspiration piece fit for any type of office space.