Madison Park Whitman 12-pc. Complete Bedding Set with Sheets, One Size , Blue

A pretty paisley pattern and striped accents bring instant charm to any decor when you refresh your bedroom with the Whitman complete bedding set with sheets. Woven jacquard paisley pattern in blue with brown accents Charmeuse piping adds elegant detail 200 thread-count sateen cotton sheets for a cozy feel Decorative pillows coordinate beautifully with comforter12-piece bedding set includes: Comforter 2 Shams 2 Euro Shams Fitted Sheet Flat Sheet 2 Pillowcases Bed skirt with 15" drop 2 Decorative PillowsEuro shams require a 26" square pillow form, sold separately. Full and Queen sets include standard shams and pillowcases. King and Cal. King sets include king shams and pillowcases.Polyester comforter with polyester fill; polyester shams, Euro shams and bed skirt; cotton sheets and pillowcases. Washable. Polyester pillows with polyester fill. Spot clean. Imported. Full: comforter is 82x90"; shams are 20x26"; Euro shams are 26x26"; bed skirt is 54x74"; decorative pillows are 18x18" and 6Â½x18"; flat sheet is 81x96"; fitted sheet is 54x74x14"; pillowcases are 20x32" Queen: comforter is 90x92"; shams are 20x26"; Euro shams are 26x26"; bed skirt is 60x80"; decorative pillows are 18x18" and 6Â½x18"; flat sheet is 90x102"; fitted sheet is 60x80x14"; pillowcases are 20x32" King: comforter is 106x92"; shams are 20x36"; Euro shams are 26x26"; bed skirt is 78x80"; decorative pillows are 18x18" and 6Â½x18"; flat sheet is 110x102"; fitted sheet is 78x80x14"; pillowcases are 20x40" Cal. King: comforter is 106x92"; shams are 20x36"; Euro shams are 26x26"; bed skirt is 72x84"; decorative pillows are 18x18" and 6Â½x18"; flat sheet is 110x102"; fitted sheet is 72x84x14"; pillowcases are 20x40"King and Cal. King comforters are designed to be the same size, while the coordinating bed skirt is sized to fit the specific type you order.