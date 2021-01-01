From kirkland's
Whitewashed Mango Wood Candle Holders, Set of 3
Display your favorite pillar candles on these gorgeous candle holders. You'll love the way this set of Whitewashed Mango Wood Candle Holders looks in a group. Set includes three (3) candle holders Small candle holder measures 12H x 4 in. in diameter Medium candle holder measures 15H x 5 in. in diameter Large candle holder measures 18H x 6 in. in diameter Crafted of mango wood Whitewashed finish Carved design Tiered circular base Accommodates three (3) 3 in. pillar candles; candles sold separately Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.