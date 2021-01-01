Only Hearts Whisper Sweet Nothings Coucou High Waist Brief

Gorgeous brief lays flat against the skin like a whisper. Flattering scalloped lace adorns the lower portion of this panty, while nude sheer mesh creates a unique look on the upper tummy panel. Contrast elastic along the waist and leg openings. Cheeky rear cut with revealing opening. Peek-a-boo gusset. Style #51482. 88% nylon, 12% spandex. Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry. Made in the USA and imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.