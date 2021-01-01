Whiskey Glasses Set Of 2 With Whiskey Stones,Hand Blown Double Walled Glass Bourbon Glasses Perfect Cocktails Scotch With Gift Box For Father's Day We

Color:OrangeWhiskey Glasses Set of 2 - Hand Blown Double Walled Glass, Bourbon Glasses, Perfect for Old Fashioned Cocktails, Scotch With Gift BoxCapacity：6.1 OuncesThe double-walled Spill-Proof design helps retain cold drink temperatures to keep your drinks more enjoyable, crisp, and delicious.The best gift EverDouble-walled whiskey glasses come with a premium gift box, set of 2 luxury glassware. Perfect gifts for Anniversaries, Father's day, Birthday, Engagement, Wedding Ceremonies, Christmas, it's an ideal gift for anyone who loves Whisky, Scotch, Bourbon, Highball and Old Fashioned Cocktails.100% Good Aftersales ServiceIf you have any questions on our product, please feel free to contact us, Our Aftersales service sure will provide 100% satifying reply for you within 24 hours.