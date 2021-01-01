Whiskey Glasses Old Fashioned Spherical Bottom Rotatable Crystal Cocktail Glass Bourbon Glasses For Scotch, Liquor Drinking For Men - 1 Set- Strip

CREATIVE DESIGNPremium unique crystal glass - stunning whisky glasses set with timeless design.With the diamond-like detailing for texture and brilliant refraction, The whisky glass shines beautifully in the light! Admire the elegance design, then pour in tonight’s amber drinks. Beautify any type of drink or spirit and you can enjoy it to your heart's content.FEATURE:The bottom of whiskey glasses designed with half round thick, which make it can rotate like a tumbler helps to relieve your stress, tension, fatigue and anxiety, offering you a full body and mind relaxation while drinking the whiskey.Capacity: 160MLMaterial：crystal glassRim of the cup: smoothCup wall: ThickenBottom designed: Half spherical.Best Glassware for DinnerEnjoy you any whiskey ,scotch,vodka,Cocktails, juice or mixed drinks. Use for drinking your Single Malt, Tennessee Rye, Brandy, Beer, Old Fashioned Cocktails, Gin and Tonic or any liquor you like or even as a classy way to serve water or juice at your dining table.the glassware can meet all your need. Complement any bar ware set and is durably made to withstand daily use.Thicken wallAll these whiskey glasses with thicken and the thick wall of the tumblers help to keep the drink in a perfect temperature for longer and increase the durability.Durable designHighly breakage resistant thanks to Platinum Glass production process. durable enough to retain its sparkle for many years to come. These fun scotch glass are also dishwasher safe.Hemispherical bottomThe bottom of the cocktail cup is designed as a hemispherical cup, which can rotate 360° without falling over.Perfect gift for any whiskey loverEach bourbon glasses is carefully packaged in a unique elegant gift box.The glass are exquisite and elegance that complements your favorite whiskey. An exceptional value and an excellent gift for any occasion, perfect for wedding, birthday, mother day, father day and anniversary. give it to friend, BF, father also be used as high-end glassware at home ，you can't go wrong with choosing it.