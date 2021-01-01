Whiskey Glasses by Black Lantern – Handmade Whiskey Glass Set and Bar Glasses – Rustic Moose Design (Set of Two 11oz. Glasses)

Screen Printed by Hand – Each whiskey glass is designed and printed by hand in our studio here in Estes Park, Colorado Premium Quality – Our handmade glasses feature a permanent black ink design that is heat set in our ovens so that it will not fade or wash off, and the glasses are dishwasher safe but for added care we recommend washing by hand Handmade – Our bar glassware is great for any nature lover and can be used as a whiskey set, scotch glasses or bourbon glasses. These uniquely designed glasses are packaged in a display box 1oz. Whiskey Tumbler – Each heavy base glass tumbler is the perfect size at 3 ½ in high and 3 ¼ in wide and comes in a set of two glasses Giving Back – A portion of every sale made is donated to the National Park Foundation to help preserve our national parks and protect them for future generations