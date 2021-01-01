This Whisker City Purple Nibble Cat Bowl makes feeding your kitty fun and easy. Use it for food or water, and feel good knowing it is built to stay in place on your floor or on a mat; keeping spills to a minimum. Only at PetSmart. Features: Says "Nibble" Includes: 1 Bowl Intended Pet(s): Cat Color: Purple Product Dimensions: 5-3/8 in x 5-3/8 in x 1-3/4 in Capacity: 16 fl oz (470 mL) Care Instructions: For indoor use and hand wash only. Do not microwave. Whisker City Stainless Steel Purple Nibble Cat Bowl, Size: 16 Fl oz | PetSmart