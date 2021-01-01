Help keep your cat's teeth clean with the help of this Whisker City Pineapple Dental Chew. Cats love to stay clean, but they need help when it comes to their teeth. This pineapple-shaped toy uses abrasion to help control tartar while also massaging the gums. It also contains catnip to pique your kitty's interest. Only at PetSmart. Features: Helps clean and freshen teeth With catnip Includes: 1 Pineapple Chew Toy Intended For: Cats Activity: Chewing Color: Yellow, Green Size: 3 ¾ in Advice for Use: Observe your pet's behavior with the toy for suitability. Some toys may be inappropriate for your pet. Remove and replace the toy if it becomes damaged. Caution: Contains small parts. Adult supervision is recommended for children under 12 years of age. Whisker City Pineapple Catnip Dental Chew Cat Toy | PetSmart