Designed with innovative induction technology, this Whisker City Free Fall Fountain is efficient, easy to clean, and safe to use. Unlike the average pet fountain, the motor is hidden inside the basin, keeping it out of the way during filling and cleaning. Make your life easier with innovative technology that streamlines set-up and makes clean-up a snap. Only at PetSmart. Features: Designed for easy clean and fill Auto Shut Off 1 Small Filter Included< BPA Free Includes: 1 Fountain 1 Adaptor 1 Water Fountain Filter Cartridge (Small) Intended Pet(s): Cats Color: Grey Capacity: Bowl 50 Fl Oz (1.47 L) Caution: This is not a toy. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: Ingestion of this product can result in serious injury. Keep out of reach of children. Instructions: Read all instructions included inside the packaging before setting up your water fountain. Advice for Use: Replace filter cartridge every 2 to 4 weeks. Replacement of included cartridge sold separately. For indoor use with freshwater only. Observe your pet's behavior with the product for suitability. Some items may be inappropriate for your pet. Remove and replace the item if it becomes damaged. Instructions: 1. Insert filter cartridge into filter chamber.2. Attach cover to close.3. Full basin with water.4. Plug in and watch as water flows. Whisker City Free Fall Cat Fountain, Size: 50 Fl oz | PetSmart