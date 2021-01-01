Your kitty will love eating from this Whisker City Melamine Bold Terazzo Cat Bowl with Stainless Steel Bowl. This melamine bowl comes with a separate stainless-steel bowl , and features a no-skid bottom to keep it firmly in place on a mat or on your floor. Only at PetSmart. Features: Melamine cat bowl with included stainless steel bowl No-skid bottom Includes: 1 Cat Bowl Intended Pet(s): Cat Color: Multiple colors Material: Melamine, Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: Melamine Bowl: 6 in x 6-1/4 in x 2-1/4 in; Stainless Steel Bowl: 5 in x 5 in x 1.75 in Capacity: 10.8 fl oz (323 mL) Care Instructions: For indoor use and hand wash only. Caution: Do not microwave. Whisker City Bold Terazzo Melamine Cat Bowl with Stainless Steel Bowl, Size: 10.8 Fl oz | PetSmart