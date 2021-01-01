From josie maran

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter 8 oz Vanilla Apricot 8 oz/ 240 mL

$36.00
In stock
Description

A decadent, oil-powered body butter bursting with nutrient-rich fatty acids and antioxidants to soften, smooth, and visibly firm the skin from head to toe. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Dullness, and Loss of Firmness and Elasticity Formulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- 100% Pure Argan Oil: Supplies fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin E. - Shea Butter: Hydrates and moisturizes the skin- White Tea Extract: Protects the skin with antioxidant properties. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.

