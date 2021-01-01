From nourison
Nourison Whimsicle Pink 2 ft. x 3 ft. Floral Contemporary Area Rug
In true bohemian style, the Whimsicle Collection boasts an eclectic mix of tribal inspired, geometric, and classic floral motifs. Purposefully distressed vintage patinas in neutral, of-the-moment palettes make any Whimsicle Collection rug a versatile foundation for any style of decor. These expertly crafted low-profile area rugs are machine made of soft polyester for a seamless fit in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. With its oversized floral patterns, this Whimsicle Collection area rug adds rustic charm to your country lodge or farmhouse. Machine made of polyester in soft pink with white floral motifs in a lightly distressed finish, this design creates an enchantingly vintage foundation for your living room, dining room, bedroom, or home office decor.