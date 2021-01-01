From nourison

Nourison Whimsicle Light Blue Ivory 4 ft. x 6 ft. Abstract Contemporary Area Rug

$48.21
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

In true bohemian style, the Whimsicle Collection boasts an eclectic mix of tribal inspired, geometric, and classic floral motifs. Purposefully distressed vintage patinas in neutral, of-the-moment palettes make any Whimsicle Collection rug a versatile foundation for any style of decor. These expertly crafted low-profile area rugs are machine made of soft polyester for a seamless fit in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. The basis for a Zen-like living space begins with this boho area rug from the Whimsicle Collection. Purposefully distressed geometric patterns in blue and grey woven onto a base of neutral ivory create a warm and inviting feel in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. This global-inspired design is machine made of low profile, easy to clean polyester. Color: Light Blue Ivory.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com