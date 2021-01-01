Nourison Whimsicle Ivory Blue 2 ft. x 3 ft. Center Medallion Traditional Area Rug

In true bohemian style, the Whimsicle Collection boasts an eclectic mix of tribal inspired, geometric, and classic floral motifs. Purposefully distressed vintage patinas in neutral, of-the-moment palettes make any Whimsicle Collection rug a versatile foundation for any style of decor. These expertly crafted low-profile area rugs are machine made of soft polyester for a seamless fit in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. Rustic meets chic in this transitional area rug from the Whimsicle Collection. Inspired by 17th century Persian artistry, scrolling florals surround a classic center medallion design. On-trend blue, grey, and ivory tones are a versatile complement to French country, boho chic, and farmhouse styles of decor. This low-profile design is machine made of soft, easy to clean polyester fibers. Color: Ivory Blue.