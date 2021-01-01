From nourison
Nourison Whimsicle Abstract Contemporary Ivory Blue Indoor Area Rug
In true bohemian style, the Whimsicle Collection boasts an eclectic mix of tribal inspired, geometric, and classic floral motifs. Purposefully distressed vintage patinas in neutral, of-the-moment palettes make any Whimsicle Collection rug a versatile foundation for any style of decor. These expertly crafted low-profile area rugs are machine made of soft polyester for a seamless fit in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. With its abstract linear design and lightly distressed accents, this area rug from the Whimsicle Collection adds a distinctively sleek and modern touch to your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. A neutral palette of blue, grey, and ivory easily complements any style of decor. This cool and contemporary design is machine made of low profile, easy to clean polyester fibers.