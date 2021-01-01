From nourison
Whimsicle Abstract Contemporary Grey Blue Area Rug
In true bohemian style, the Whimsicle Collection boasts an eclectic mix of tribal inspired, geometric, and classic floral motifs. Purposefully distressed vintage patinas in neutral, of-the-moment palettes make any Whimsicle Collection rug a versatile foundation for any style of decor. These expertly crafted low-profile area rugs are machine made of soft polyester for a seamless fit in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. With its abstract geometric pattern, this Whimsicle Collection area rug adds a cool and neutral vibe to your living room, bedroom, or home office. A soft mix of grey, blue, and ivory easily complements modern and contemporary styles of home decor. This low-profile design is machine made of soft, easy to clean polyester fibers.