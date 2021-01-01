From nourison
Nourison Whimsicle Grey 7 ft. x 10 ft. Geometric Bohemian Area Rug
In true bohemian style, the Whimsicle Collection boasts an eclectic mix of tribal inspired, geometric, and classic floral motifs. Purposefully distressed vintage patinas in neutral, of-the-moment palettes make any Whimsicle Collection rug a versatile foundation for any style of decor. These expertly crafted low-profile area rugs are machine made of soft polyester for a seamless fit in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. Create a base for your carefree lifestyle with this boho-chic area rug from the Whimsicle Collection. Classic tribal motifs in space dyed ivory are woven onto a neutral grey ground for a distinctly vintage look in your living room, bedroom, hallway, or home office. This versatile, low profile design is machine made of soft, easy to clean polyester fibers.