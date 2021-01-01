Wheaton Natural Drawer Dresser And Mirror

Part of Wheaton Collection from Progressive FurnitureCrafted from ponderosa pineNatural finish6 drawers of storageMetal drawer glidesDrawer configuration with symmetrical layoutSmooth knobs with small base.This dresser is built with rough sawn solid pine and is designed to be more linear with simple lines. Drawer configuration has a symmetrical layout. Solid pine dado drawer construction with metal drawer guides. Hardware consists of smooth knobs with small base finish in a dark antique brass. Features 6 drawers of storage and includes anti-tipping kit. Matching finished framed mirror with tempered glass in a landscape orientation. Natural finish with wood knots, dry brush and hatchet mark distressing.