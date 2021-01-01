From hudson valley lighting
Wheatley Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (3500-AGB)
Made with elegant curved Metal arms, the Wheatley Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting is made using a smooth Metal frame that houses a Spanish White Alabaster diffuser shade. This subtle design is made with an upturned top that lends a delicate light wash to any wallâ€”a perfect pair with its soft diffused ambiance. With its classic design and chic inspiration, it's a bold treatment of efficient LED lighting designed to illuminate the home with elegance and style. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass