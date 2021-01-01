Wheatley Mini Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (3510-AGB)

A marvelous and understated classic, the Wheatley Mini Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting uses an understated curved Metal arm frame to house its refined Spanish White Alabaster diffuser shade. This shade is suspended from a single rod that gives it a complete look and chic inspiration. Its a unique treatment of a classic look with efficient LED lighting to give a variety of spaces in the home a new look. Its ideal for kitchen islands, breakfast nooks, entryways, and more. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Bell. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass