From greatbigcanvas
GreatBigCanvas "Wheat Field with Cypresses" by Vincent (1853-1890) van Gogh Canvas Wall Art, Multi-Color
Advertisement
Premium Thick-Wrap Canvas entitled Wheat Field with Cypresses. Cypresses gained ground in Van Gogh's work by late June 1889 when he resolved to devote one of his first series in Saint-Remy to the towering trees. Distinctive for their rich impasto, his exuberant on-the-spot studies include the Met's close-up vertical view of cypresses (49.30) and this majestic horizontal composition, which he illustrated in reed-pen drawings sent to his brother on July 2. Van Gogh regarded the present work as one of his best summer landscapes and was prompted that September to make two studio renditions: one on the same scale (National Gallery, London) and the other a smaller replica, intended as a gift for his mother and sister (private collection). Our proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture. It is acid free and specially developed for our giclee print platforms. Each print is produced with our own archival UV quality inks supporting a vibrant color gamut, while being scratch and fade resistant. Each premium canvas gallery wrap is finished with a closed back preventing dust collection inside the back of the wrap. The back includes a pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Color: Multi-Color.