Buy Stupell Industries Wheat Field Dawn Pink & Green Watercolor Painting Gray Framed Wall Art at Michaels. com. This framed wall art will add color and style to your space. It will highlight the look of your interior décor, looking just as good in a collage or on its own. This framed wall art will add color and style to your space. It will highlight the look of your interior décor, looking just as good in a collage or on its own. Details: Multicolor Available in multiple sizes Giclée lithograph mounted on wood Features texturized brush stroke finish Ready to hang with no installation required | Stupell Industries Wheat Field Dawn Pink & Green Watercolor Painting Gray Framed Wall Art | Michaels®