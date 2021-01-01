Whatley 32 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 8

These sleek porcelain tableware settings are accentuated by a brilliant splash of gold. It has modern art, a downtown look, and feels. It includes 8 large round dinner plates, 8 classy round salad plates, 8 deep round bowls, and 8 rounded 12 oz. Mugs. These home essentials are expertly crafted and artfully designed. 100% dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and durability. The hip, trendy design pairs exquisitely with both formal and casual cutlery, as well as with your favorite glassware and tablecloths. Creates unforgettable dinnerware to make every occasion memorable. Thank you for choosing, where the dishes come true. Color: White