What Would You Do? - Table Topics

Awkward silence. It?s about as comfortable as showing up to a formal dinner party in jean shorts. In Antarctica. Break the ice with a set of fun prompts that will get everyone talking. Available in six discussion-sparking varieties, each stack of 135 question cards comes in an attractive lucite ?ice cube,? so you won?t mind leaving it on the dinner table or bar during your next get-together. From family fun (Teen Table Topics asks ?What will be the best thing about leaving home??) to prompts inspired by women who?ve done great things (?What social changes have you seen in your lifetime due to activism??), these thought-provokers are sure to warm up any room. Made in China.