What Exactly Didn't You Understand Funny Chemistry Lover T-Shirt

Whether you are a chemistry professor teaching about chemical reactions or a chemistry lover into studying chemical bonds and compounds, this chemistry expert design is great. Show you are part of the chemistry science club and that you are a biochemist. Featuring a complex chemistry equation and a humorous saying, this organic chemistry design is a great way for any science boy or girl to say chemistry is like cooking just don´t lick the spoon and I´m in my element. Perfect design for any chemistry major. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem