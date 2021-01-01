From sandymapparel
What a Melon Watermelon Foodies Fashion, SandyMApparel Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
What a Melon Watermelon Foodies fashion apparel and accessories. Funny fashion with a-play-on words. Food lovers, fruit, melon, summertime, summer fruit, eat it for any season, a pun fashion. Humorous saying, quote, typography. Adorable Kawaii watermelon. Sad face melon slice, maybe because it knows what will be eaten. Melon lover, picnic, birthday party, beach, Frutti tutti party, family reunion, tropical party, vacation, celebration. Men, women, boys, girls will enjoy wearing this one in a melon clothing. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.