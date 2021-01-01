Fisher and Paykel WH2424P1 WashSmart 24 Inch Wide 2.4 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Front Loading Washer with SmartDrive Technology White Laundry

From fisher and paykel
Fisher and Paykel WH2424P1 WashSmart 24 Inch Wide 2.4 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Front Loading Washer with SmartDrive Technology Features:This compact washer can wash up to 2.4 cubic feet per cycle, reducing the number of times you have to run your machine and saving precious timeSmartDrive™ uses a direct drive motor that removes the need for belts, pulleys and the traditional block to hold down the machine in spin cycle13 wash cycles are available to cater for every type of wash that your household will require including Hand Wash, Sports and Sanitize cyclesAdd a Garment function allows you to pause your wash cycle, open the door and add or remove items, then carry on washingEnergy Star certification means this washer will save on energy and your billsCovered under a 2 year parts and 10 year direct drive motor manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:SmartDrive Technology: SmartDrive™ machines are made of just three main parts: a small computer, a flexible agitator, and a simple direct-drive motor. This means washing machines that can sense each load, use less water and run with less moving parts.Specifications:Total Capacity: 2.4 Cu. Ft.Number of Cycles: 13Temperature Settings: 5Sanitary Rinse: YesControl Type: Knob, TouchDepth: 25-3/8"Height: 33-7/16"Width: 23-5/8"Amperage: 10.35AVoltage: 120V Front Loading Washing Machines White