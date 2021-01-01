Whirlpool WGD4985E 29 Inch Wide 5.6 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer with Jeans Cycle White Laundry Appliances Dryers Gas Dryers

Whirlpool WGD4985E 29 Inch Wide 5.6 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer with Jeans Cycle Features:Wrinkle Shield™ Option: Protects your clothes from wrinkles with innovative technologyJeans Cycle: Washing jeans is easy with the included option5.9 Cu. Ft. Capacity: Plenty of room for larger loadsDrum Light: Keep track of those wandering socks with a handy drum lightDamp Dry: A special cycle that leaves your clothes slightly damp so you can finish drying them on the line if you likeSpecifications:Child Lock: NoDepth: 26-1/2"Height: 43"Hinging: ReversibleNumber of Cycles: 12Number of Options: 2Product Weight: 124 lbsReversible Door: YesSensor Dry: YesStackable: NoTemperature Settings: 5Total Capacity: 5.6Width: 29" Gas Dryers White