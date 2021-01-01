Whirlpool WET4027H 27 Inch Wide 3.5 Cu. Ft. Washer with 5.9 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer Combo and AutoDry™ White Laundry Appliances Laundry Centers

From whirlpool
Whirlpool WET4027H 27 Inch Wide 3.5 Cu. Ft. Washer with 5.9 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer Combo and AutoDry Technology Highlights 3.5 cu. ft. Washer Capacity: Get the space you need to easily wash everyday loads with a 3.5 cu. ft. capacity washer. 4 Drying Cycles: Choose the right setting for each load when you dry with Normal, Delicate, Air Only or Timed Dry cycles. AutoDry Drying System: Help prevent overdrying with the AutoDry drying system that senses when clothes have reached the right moisture content and stops the cycle. White Porcelain Basket: Keep your washer looking good thanks to the durable finish that resists scratches, chemicals and rust. Dual action Agitator with Fabric Softener Dispenser: Get dual action cleaning and convenient fabric softener dispensing at just the right time when you fill this cap with softener before the cycle begins. Washer Features: Large 3.5 cu. ft. capacity gives a solid capacity to fit decent sized loads 9 selectable wash cycle settings gives you plenty of options to wash particular types of fabrics Dual action agitator with fabric softener dispenser conveniently dispenses fabric softener at just the right time White porcelain washing basket is durable and resists scratches, chemicals, and rust Dryer Features: Large 5.9 cu. ft. can tackle almost any size load 4 selectable drying cycle settings allows for the perfect drying option AutoDry™ Drying System helps prevent over-drying by sensing when clothes have reached the right moisture content and stopping the cycle Unit Features: Stacked laundry center fits in compact places with minimal space Standard turn knob controls allow you to quickly and easily make your washing or drying selections One year limited parts and labor warranty Specifications: Total Capacity: 9.4 Cu. Ft. Washer Capacity: 3.5 Cu. Ft. Dryer Capacity: 5.9 Cu. Ft. Wash Cycles: 9 Dry Cycles: 4 Temperature Settings: 5 Control Type: Knob Depth: 32-7/16" Height: 75-1/2" Width: 27-1/4" Amperage: 30 Voltage: 240 White