From eddie bauer
Eddie Bauer Westridge Plaid 4-Piece Blue Cotton Flannel Queen Sheet Set
Slumber in comfort all night long between the sheets of an Eddie Bauer cotton flannel sheet set. The approved process for finishing our quality flannel sheets is an 8-leveled brushing standard. The cotton yarns are woven, then brushed 3 times on the face and once on the back, the fabric is then colored and or printed and finished with 3 additional brush treatments on the face and 1 on the back. This process ensures a comfortable, very soft and cozy finish. Sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (one for twin sizes). Sets contain a fully elasticized fitted sheet to prevent slipping from your mattress and ensure a perfect fit. Sheets are preshrunk and machine washable for easy care. Twin Fitted Sheet Dimensions: 75 in. L x 39 in. W with 10 in. pocket, Twin Flat Sheet Dimensions: 90 in. L x 66 in. W, Standard Pillowcase Dimensions: 20 in. L x 30 in. W. Full Fitted Sheet Dimensions: 75 in. L x 54 in. W with 14 in. pocket, Full Flat Sheet Dimensions: 96 in. L x 81 in. W, Standard Pillowcase Dimensions: 20 in. L x 30 in. W. Queen Fitted Sheet Dimensions: 80 in. L x 60 in. W with 14 in. pocket, Queen Flat Sheet Dimensions: 102L in. x 90 in. W, Standard Pillowcase Dimensions: 20 in. L x 30 in. W. King Fitted Sheet Dimensions: 80 in. L x 78 in. W with 14 in. pocket, King Fitted Sheet Dimensions: 102 in. L x 108 in. W, King Pillowcase Dimensions: 20 in. L x 40 in. W. Color: Blue.